I’ll be the first to admit I had completely forgotten about the Edition ColorVision. After all, it’s a big world out there and BMW is eager to launch special-edition cars in many of the markets it’s active. Introduced in mid-2022, this cosmetic package was compatible with all versions of the 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe, except for the 128ti hot hatch. The M Sport Package was fitted as standard, along with the retro-flavored roundel to mark 50 years of M.

A new photo gallery puts the spotlight on the M235i Gran Coupe in Edition ColorVision flavor and Melbourne Red paint. BMW offered this car in several Individual colors, including the matte Frozen Pure Grey. To set it apart from the regular M Performance version, the hot sedan received exclusive 18-inch M wheels with a two-tone finish in a “Y” spoke design. You also got the M Sport suspension to lower the ride height by 10 millimeters (0.4 inches) for a more aggressive stance.

Let’s just say the 2 Series Gran Coupe has never won any beauty contests, but we reckon it doesn’t look half bad in this specification. The vibrant red paint is nicely contrasted by the blacked-out kidney grille, air intakes, and side mirrors. The headlights also received the Shadowline treatment while the interior got bi-color Dakota leather in Black/Magma Red. Alternatively, customers could’ve ordered the car with a Black/White cabin. An embroidered “Edition” logo adorns the integrated headrests of the M Sport seats.

Codenamed F44, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is on its last legs since production is rumored to end next year. Its replacement, the F74, is expected to hit the assembly line in November 2024. A long-wheelbase variant internally known as the F78 is earmarked for the Chinese market in early 2025. Both will use an evolution of the UKL2/FAAR architecture for front-wheel-drive-based vehicles with small engines mounted transversely. Some will have xDrive, and all are getting iDrive 9.

Photo instagram.com/todorov5