BMW’s 2 Series Gran Coupe will live to fight another day. A new generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe (codename F74) is in the works and first prototypes were just spotted in Germany. Set to go into production from November 2024 to October 2030, this practical sedan will once again be an entry-level premium vehicle for the Bavarians.

Platform and Drivetrain

The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will be built on an evolution of the UKL2/FAAR platform. This means it will retain a front-wheel-drive setup with transverse engines, ensuring excellent handling dynamics and a comfortable ride. While a full-fledged M variant is unlikely due to its front-wheel-drive nature, the M Performance models will still provide good driving experience, as good as they can be on a front-wheel drive architecture.

Engine and Performance

The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is likely to debut with two introductory models for the US market: the 228 xDrive and the M235 xDrive. Powering the M235i will be an updated version of the B48 engine, delivering 312 horsepower, as seen in the X1 M35i. The compact sedan will come exclusively with a dual-clutch automatic transmission, ensuring seamless gear changes and optimal power delivery. The range-topping M235i will feature paddle shifters for manual control, while the adaptive M suspension will enhance handling and ride quality, providing an engaging driving experience.

Exterior and Interior Enhancements

The new 2025 BMW M235i Gran Coupe will showcase a more aggressive exterior body kit, upgraded brakes, and lightweight components, setting it apart from the regular trim levels. Prototypes of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe have been spotted, and the heavily camouflaged test vehicles indicate significant visual changes for the upcoming F74 model. While facelifts typically involve tweaks to headlights, taillights, and aprons, it seems that the changes for the second generation of the Gran Coupe will go beyond the usual refresh. You can see the spy photos at Bimmertoday.

Long-Wheelbase Version for China

In addition to the standard model, BMW plans to introduce a long-wheelbase version of the 2 Series Gran Coupe, codenamed “F78,” specifically tailored to meet the demands of the Chinese market. This long-wheelbase variant will provide additional space and comfort for rear passengers, catering to the preferences of luxury sedan buyers in China.

Additionally, there are no plans for a BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe all-electric on this F74 platform. Even after 2024, the Mercedes CLA will continue to be the BMW 2 Series Coupe’s most significant competitor. Unlike the standard A-Class, the CLA will also receive a new model, further intensifying the rivalry between the two models.