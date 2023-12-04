You’re already spending about $85,000 on an i5 M60 before options so what’s another few thousand dollars to make it a bit special? This high-end G60 build exhibited at the BMW Welt in Munich explores a high-priced 5 Series Sedan that combines a matte Individual paint with M Performance Parts. It’s essentially the closest you can get to an electric M5, which won’t come out soon. In the meantime, next year’s super sedan (and wagon) will be a plug-in hybrid V8.

Finished in Frozen Pure Grey, the electric M Performance variant of the new 5 Series has been decked out with an aerodynamic body kit made from carbon fiber reinforced plastic. From the front splitter to the rear diffuser, all these optional goodies are built from CFRP. That includes the side skirt attachments and trunk lid spoiler, with all M Performance Parts sealed with clear lacquer.

Compared to a regular i5 M60, it has different lightweight alloy wheels measuring 21 inches with a Y-spoke design and a two-tone finish. It also happens to boast the upgraded brakes with red calipers, so this is truly the cream of the crop (so far) in terms of 5 Series configurations. BMW decided to apply a Frozen Black decorative stripe and give the headlights the Shadowline treatment to complement the dark kidney grille.

To get an idea of how vast the M Performance Parts catalog is nowadays, even the shark fin antenna has been dipped in carbon fiber. Although the interior is not shown in this walkaround video, we know from BMW the i5 can be configured with carbon door sill plates, velour floor mats, and even an M-branded key case. Those with deep pockets can order a carbon fuel filler cap that comes with double-sided adhesive tape so that you can attach it to the car’s original cap.

This fully electric M60 is currently the only M Performance version of the 5 Series but we’re hearing an M560e xDrive will land in 2024 as a plug-in hybrid with an inline-six engine.

Source: paul_m8 / YouTube