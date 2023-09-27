Not to be confused with the rear-wheel drive 2 Series Coupe – built on a different platform – the 2024 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is the least expensive BMW model you can buy new. It undercuts its two-door brethren by $400 and the new BMW X1 by $700. Those alternatives offer a bit more in the way of engagement and utility, respectively. That said, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is still worth considering. It competes directly with the Acura Integra, Audi A3, and Mercedes-Benz CLA and is a great introduction to the world of luxury vehicles.

2024 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Engine, Transmission, and Performance

Like last year’s model, you can choose from two trims. The standard 228i Gran Coupe gets a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Choose from front- or all-wheel drive, but both get the excellent ZF 8-speed automatic transmission. While far from sportscar-level handling, the 228i drives more sprightly than the competition, with a great engine and transmission pairing and okay steering feel.

The M235i xDrive cranks power up to 302 horsepower and 331 pound-feet, sprinting from zero to 60 mph in around 4.5 seconds. You don’t necessarily have to step up to the pricier model, though – the 2024 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is quicker than most of the competition in either guise. Starting at $48,300, we’d pass on the 2024 BMW M235i xDrive and enjoy the value the base car offers.

2024 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Fuel Economy and MPG

Fuel economy remains unchanged for the newest model year, and the EPA rates the BMW 228i Gran Coupe at 24 city / 34 highway for a combined rating of 28 mpg. Interestingly, the more powerful M235i xDrive is rated the same as the less powerful xDrive variant. If you need all-wheel drive, expect 23 city / 33 highway / 27 mpg combined. 13.2 gallons of fuel mean 350+ mile stints are perfectly feasible. The 2024 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is a little less efficient than rivals, specifically Benz’s CLA and the Acura Integra.

Interior and Cargo Space

The 2024 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe interior is aging quickly, but it isn’t a bad place to spend your time. A lot of older running gear appears here, unchanged since the car’s 2020 debut. You still get hallmarks like sport seats and a leather steering wheel standard, and illuminated trim with a cool design at no charge. While you won’t mistake the 2024 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe for a 7 Series, it still feels authentically BMW. Standard amenities are light, so we’d choose the Convenience Package ($1,850; panoramic moonroof, keyless entry, wireless charging, lumbar support) and heated front seats/steering wheel ($550). The 2024 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe also beats competitors in trunk space. 15.2 cubic feet puts it far above the Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz CLA.

2024 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Technology and Connectivity

iDrive 7 comes standard and provides drivers with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, and voice commands. Much of the vehicle’s value comes from all of this standard equipment, generally unheard of elsewhere in the segment. A larger 10.25-inch central display is available in the Premium Package. Otherwise, you’re stuck with a smaller 9-inch unit. Other tech worth considering includes Remote Engine Start and a Harman Kardon surround sound system.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, and Lane Departure Warning are standard. You’ll also benefit from BMW Assist eCall technology, automatic lights, and Park Distance Control. Sadly, there’s not much more in the way of driver aids available on the 2024 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. Active Cruise Control is a $500 option and is about as advanced as it gets for this model.

2024 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Pricing

The 2024 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe starts at $38,400. The M235i xDrive Gran Coupe starts at a whopping $48,300. We think the 228i Gran Coupe is far and away the best value. After all, for $48,300, you can get a nicely equipped 3 Series. Which is, overall, a measurably better car.

2024 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe FAQ