The first-ever Neue Klasse SUV is on its way! In 2025, BMW will launch their second generation iX3. Only this time around, the BMW iX3 is not built on a flexible platform, but rather on an EV-first architecture. Prototypes have now reached the road giving us a glimpse of the iX3’s design. Of course, there is still plenty of cladding and camouflage on top of the body, but the proportions are obvious.

Sleek and Aero Design

Overall, the shape of the new BMW iX3 (NA5) resembles somewhat the design of the BMW iX, yet smaller in size. The upright design of the current X3 and iX3 is replaced by a sloping roofline which likely delivers better aero properties. The front-end is certainly unique. We can spot some thin and high-tech headlights, surrounding an elongated and closed-off kidney grille. We’ve already seen BMW’s ideas around the Neue Klasse grille in this year’s concept, so we expect that design to trickle up and down to other Neue Klasse models.

The rear-end shows beautiful lines though, very soft and with some thin taillights as well. Naturally, there are no exhaust pipes and the exhaust doesn’t seem to be overly aggressive. It doesn’t really have to anyway. The side view shows clean lines as well with less creases and featuring flushed door handles as well.

Production in Summer 2025

The NA5 BMW iX3 is scheduled to enter production in July 2025 at BMW’s new Debrecen Plant in Hungary. Carrying the “NA5” internal codename, the zero-emission crossover will initially go on sale in Europe, with availability in other markets rumored to have been pushed back to Spring 2026.

Initial versions are expected to be: 40, 40 xDrive, 50 xDrive, M60 xDrive. Expect to see brand-new drivetrains though, along with the sixth-generation of battery packs. These will feature round cells providing more range, improved energy density, and faster charging. An 800-volt electric architecture is also planned for the Neue Klasse family of cars.

New iDrive 10

There will be plenty of innovations inside as well, starting with a brand-new iDrive X (iDrive 10) system which was previewed in the Vision Neue Klasse. The new 2025 BMW iX3 is going to have a massive display projected across the entire dashboard. BMW calls it the “Panoramic Stage”. We’ve seen the preview already in the form of the Panoramic Vision. We expect to get a clearer image of the iX3’s design, maybe even a concept variant, in 2024. Until then, let us know what you think about the prototype seen below.

[Picture credit: Baldauf]