The 7 Series has been pushed upmarket for its seventh generation, so much so that BMW can comfortably charge more than $200,000 for its tricked-out flagship. Of course, it’s not just a higher positioning of the 7er since inflation, rising production costs, and other factors have had an impact on the sticker price. The basis for this lavish build is already pricey since we’re looking at an i7 M70 that retails from $168,500 in the United States.

Among all the options added to this electric M Performance 7 Series, there’s one that stands out. Available for a cool $12,000 in the US, the two-tone paint combines Velvet Orchid Metallic with Black Sapphire Metallic. The G70 is not the first BMW to offer a bi-color body but there are now more combinations than ever before. At home in Germany, this Rolls-Royce-esque option sets you back €12,000.

The second most expensive item on this BMW i7 M70’s Monroney label is the $7,250 Rear Executive Lounge Seating with the 31.3-inch Theatre Screen and electrically reclining seats. These come with a built-in footrest and are separated by a fancier center console with two cup holders, a storage area under the armrest, and a foldable table for the right passenger.

The Alcantara headliner alone is another $5,450 since it’s part of the BMW Individual Composition, while the 39-speaker, 1,965-watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system can be had for an additional $4,800. Showcased by BMW earlier this month during the Test Fest in South Carolina, this i7 M70 also had the $2,900 Executive Package. It adds automatic doors, crystal headlights, and front massaging seats.

Whoever customized the electric 7 Series went to town with the options by ordering the $1,000 full Merino leather interior in Dark Grey and the $2,000 Driver Assistance Pro Package. The latter adds the Highway Assistant as well as the Active Driving Assistant Pro. Factor in the $995 destination charge and this decked-out i7 M70 costs a whopping $212,145.

That’s still way less than a base Rolls-Royce Ghost, which is why the BMW Group wants to transform ALPINA from 2026 into a brand that bridges the gap between the top-tier 7er and the low-end Ghost.

