We still can’t wrap our heads around the idea that the i4 M50 was the best-selling product from BMW M in 2022. It wasn’t just a fluke since the electric Gran Coupe’s success was reconfirmed in the first half of this year. The Bavarian marque is working on a Life Cycle Impulse for the entire i4 lineup that is scheduled to come out next year, and in the meantime, it’s putting the spotlight on a high-end configuration.

Shown earlier this month during the Test Fest in South Carolina alongside an i4 xDrive40 Mora Metallic, this M Performance variant also happens to have an Individual paint. Violet Blue is somewhat rare, and it’s available in the United States for a cool $4,500. This i4 M50 is chock-full of extras, including the M Carbon Exterior Package that adds another $2,800 to the final bill.

Another substantial item that doesn’t come standard but has been added here is the High Performance Tire Package. It costs $2,500 and bundles two-tone 20-inch M wheels with a body-colored rear spoiler and the M Technology Package. The latter encompasses upgraded brakes for superior stopping power. BMW configured this i4 M50 with the $400 Shadowline Package to further boost its visual appeal.

The long list of options includes a few other pricey items, such as the $1,650 Premium Package and the $1,700 Driving Assistance Pro Package. The former adds a heated steering wheel, head-up display, and a Harman Kardon sound system while the latter gets you the Extended Traffic Jam Assistant and the Active Driving Assistant Pro. There’s even more tech onboard since the i4 M50 has the $700 Parking Assistance Package providing a 360-degree view.

Add into the mix the $1,000 laser headlights, $1,500 Mocha Vernasca leather upholstery, $100 drive recorder, and the $300 Personal 5G eSIM 5G and you end up with one pricey build. With the destination charge included, this 2024 BMW i5 M60 retails for $87,845. We’re not sure it’s a great deal considering the new i5 M60 is about $2,750 cheaper before you add options.

Source: BMW