The G70 isn’t the first BMW 7 Series to offer two-tone paints but the options have never been this vast. This seventh generation of Bavaria’s fullsize luxury sedan lets buyers mix and match several hues, some of which are more special than others. We’d argue this finish is in the former category since it combines the lovely shade of Velvet Orchid II Metallic with Oxid Grey Metallic. This unusual combo looks expensive because it is, with BMW charging €12,000 at home in Germany for a two-tone Individual finish.

This isn’t just any run-of-the-mill 7er model since we’re dealing with the M760e, the M Performance version equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain based around an inline-six engine. It’s offered alongside the fully electric i7 M70 and acts as an indirect successor to the mighty V12-powered M760i of the previous-generation 7 Series.

BMW Slovakia had the opportunity to shoot this two-tone M760e as well as the 2024 X5 M Competition finished in Wildberry we talked about the other day. Aside from the fancy paint job, the stately sedan also has the larger 21-inch wheels (909 M style) with a two-tone finish. Being an M Performance 7er, it flaunts an M badge above the charging port on the front fender and another one on the kidney grille. In addition, it can be visually distinguished by its quad exhaust system.

The interior looks just as special with its Merino leather in Smoke White, a carbon fiber dashboard trim, and crystal controls such as the iDrive knob and gear selector. This BMW M760e xDrive also happens to have the optional Theatre Screen, a massive 31.3-inch display with 8K resolution that extends from the roof to serve as the ultimate rear-seat entertainment system.

BMW USA sadly doesn’t sell the M760e xDrive for the time being as the recently introduced 2024MY 7 Series only includes the lesser 750e xDrive as the sole PHEV model. It boasts 483 horsepower whereas the M Performance model packs 563 hp.

Source: BMW Slovakia / Samuel Zaťko