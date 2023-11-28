Not much changes for the newest model year of the BMW 4 Series. You can still choose from three different body styles – coupe, convertible, or four-door Gran Coupe – and get a four- or six-cylinder engine. Mechanically, everything is shared with the 2024 BMW 3 Series, so the styling is the biggest thing that separates the two. The biggest change in the 2024 BMW 4 Series is the addition of the ubiquitous curved display as standard equipment. A smaller gear shifter and iDrive 8 software have also been added. Overall, the 2024 BMW 4 Series continues to offer shoppers bored with typical sedan and hatchback offerings and is a solid value in the luxury compact segment.

2024 BMW 4 Series Engine, Transmission, and Performance

All variants of the new 4 Series are available with four- or six-cylinder engines. The all-electric 2024 BMW i4 has a dedicated page. xDrive all-wheel drive is available on all variants, commanding a $2,000 premium over rear-wheel drive variants. In the 430i and 430i xDrive, the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder pumps out 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Zero to 60 mph takes just 5.3 seconds in xDrive-equipped four-cylinder coupes.

For performance-minded buyers, the M440i will deliver. The turbo 3.0-liter inline-six delivers 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, propelling the M440i xDrive Coupe from a stop to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds. Gran Coupe and Convertible models are slightly slower due to the added weight. All variants get a quick-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission.

There are some ways to close the performance gap between the regular 4 Series and the 2024 BMW M4. An adaptive M suspension is available on all trim levels, and a Dynamic Handling Package ($2,000) adds unique wheels, M brakes, and a diff. While falling short of the M models’ performance credentials, M Sport and M Performance versions do a convincing impersonation of delivering a sports car experience without some of the compromises associated with the full M Series.

2024 BMW 4 Series Fuel Economy and MPG

The fuel economy of the 2024 BMW 4 Series varies depending on drivetrain configuration and body style. To state the obvious, four-cylinder rear-wheel drive variants get the best fuel economy, and xDrive-equipped M440i models return the worst. The 2024 BMW 430i coupe is the high-flyer of the group, managing 25 city mpg and 34 highway mpg for an average of 28 mpg. The worst figures come from the M440i xDrive Convertible, achieving 22 mpg city and 30 mpg highway for a combined 25 mpg.

Interior and Cargo Space

The Gran Coupe models of the 2024 BMW 4 Series offer the most practicality thanks to a convenient hatchback and the most spacious back seats. Half an inch more legroom and fractionally more headroom than the coupe model makes it the clear choice for those who value the comfort of their rear-seat passengers. Convertible models get slightly less room overall than their coupe and Gran Coupe brethren.

High-quality materials and comfortable seats are shared with the BMW 3 Series, and you get a choice of wood and aluminum trim. SensaTec upholstery comes standard, and Vernasca leather is available for $1,500. We’d pass on leather unless you’re planning on really loading up an M440i model.

2024 BMW 4 Series Technology and Connectivity

Regardless of driveline and body style, the 2024 BMW 4 Series gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the fancy curved display you find elsewhere in the BMW lineup. So, navigation and voice commands come standard, too. Remote software updates, MyBMW App integration, and a 10-speaker audio system all come standard. We’d recommend adding the Premium Package (between $1,800 and $2,100 on 430i models) to get touches like heated seats, wireless phone charging, and a head-up display.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

You get Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, and Lane Departure Warning standard no matter what version of the new BMW 4 Series you get. Park Distance Control (front and rear) and BMW Assist eCall are standard issue, too. The Driving Assistance Professional Package is available on all trims ($1,700), adding Highway Assistant and other hands-free driving tech. We’d heavily consider adding the Parking Assistance Package ($700) for its self-parking features and 360-degree camera.

2024 BMW 4 Series Pricing

The 2024 BMW 4 Series covers a huge range of price points, from the high $40K mark to over $70K. The 2024 BMW 430i Gran Coupe is the entry point, starting at $48,300. The 4 Series Convertible starts at $58,100, and the 430i Coupe starts at $49,900. The cheapest way into an M440i is by choosing the M440i Gran Coupe, starting at $61,050. Pricing aligns with competitors like the Audi A5 ($46,595) and especially the Mercedes-Benz C-Class ($48,100).

2024 BMW 4 Series FAQ

Will BMW redesign the 4 Series?

There’s an LCI on the way soon for the BMW 4 Series. But not until the 2025 model year.

Is the BMW 4 Series being discontinued?

Not anytime soon – the current 3 and 4 Series will be in production until at least 2027.

What are the updates for the 2024 BMW 4 Series?

The 2024 BMW 4 Series gets minor updates, including a curved display and a redesigned shifter.