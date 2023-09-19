After receiving pretty substantial updates last year, the seventh generation G20 BMW 3 Series marches onward virtually unchanged. It’s still quite a good value in the segment, with xDrive, PHEV, and powerful six-cylinder variants allowing you to prioritize what’s important. Minor improvements over last year’s model include standard wireless phone charging and lumbar support for M340i models. Just like last year’s model, its sharp handling and driver-centric interior make it more of a sporty daily as opposed to a dedicated canyon car. If you’re tired of the less dynamic driving characteristics of competitors like Audi and Mercedes-Benz, the 2024 BMW 3 Series deserves a look.

Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The 2024 BMW 3 Series comes in three guises: Regular, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and extra-crispy six-cylinder B58 engine. The turbocharged four-cylinder under the hood of the 330i and 330i xDrive is adequate for most. 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque allows for a zero-to-60 sprint in around 5.5 seconds. PHEV models get a little extra oomph – 288 horsepower and 310 pound-feet – giving it a bit more aggressive acceleration. As with last year’s hybrid model, you can travel up to 23 miles on a full charge.

While there isn’t anything wrong with the four-cylinder 2024 BMW 3 Series, the six-cylinder M340i and all-wheel drive M340i xDrive are where the vehicle lives up to its sport-sedan credentials. 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque make it considerably quicker, accelerating xDrive models from zero to 60 mph in just four seconds. An eight-speed auto with paddle shifters comes standard with every BMW 3 Series.

2024 BMW 3 Series Fuel Economy and MPG

Fuel economy remains unchanged for the new model year, and the 330e is still the king of the hill. BMW says you can expect between 68 and 70 MPGe, but the regular 330i isn’t exactly a slouch either. The standard 2024 BMW 330i offers 25 city / 34 highway for 29 mpg combined, which aligns with the rest of the segment. Rivals like the 2024 Audi A4 offer less power (201 hp / 236 lb-ft) for negligible mpg benefits (26 / 35 / 30), while the Lexus IS 300 offers 21 / 31 / 25 and considerably less performance bang for the buck. Six-cylinder variants offer 23 city and 31 highway mpg, aided by a 48-volt mild hybrid system.

2024 BMW 3 Series Interior and Cargo Space

Like last year, the 2024 BMW 3 Series gets a curved display and minor tweaks over the original G20’s layout. SensaTec upholstery is complimentary and comes in four color choices, but you can add Vernasca leather for $1,500. The extra cash is better spent instead on the $850 Convenience Package, which gets you driver’s lumbar support, keyless entry, and wireless device charging. The Premium Package is more expensive than last year at $2,250 but still adds value with a head-up display, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel. A Harman Kardon surround sound system ($875) is worthwhile if you’re not on a budget.

Trunk space is best in the non-PHEV variants of the 2024 BMW 3 Series. They offer 17 cubic feet of storage, more than you’ll find in rivals like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi A4. The 330e gets 13 cubic feet.

Technology and Connectivity

Every 2024 BMW 3 Series comes loaded with modern tech, including a curved display comprising a 14.9-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument display. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, one year of SiriusXM satellite radio, voice commands, and navigation all come standard, too. That makes the new 3 Series a standout value, with no competitor offering all of these features standard.

There are several optional technologies that the 3 Series offers with surprisingly competitive pricing. Depending on your climate, Remote Engine Start ($300) is either a bargain or unnecessary, but starting your vehicle via the app is pretty handy at times. A power tailgate ($250) is similarly useful. Finally, an available 5G eSIM ($300) allows the most tech-focused customers easy connectivity while on the road.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 3 Series comes standard with Frontal Collision Warning and Automatic City Collision Mitigation and Braking. Drivers get BMW Assist and tons of passive safety equipment, too. While most driver aids are standard on the rest of the BMW lineup, you’ll need to shell out extra for things like Blind Spot Monitoring and Lane Keep Assist on the 2024 BMW 3 Series. Adding more advanced aids in the Driving Assistance Professional Package (includes Active Driving Assistant Pro and Extended Traffic Jam Assistant) can quickly swell the price of your 3 Series, commanding $1,700. We’d skip the fancy hands-free stuff but grab lane departure, blind spot, and Frontal Collision Warning in the basic Driving Assistance Package for $700. The 360-degree camera system in the Parking Assistance Package is another solid value at $700.

2024 BMW 3 Series Pricing

The 3 Series sedan starts at $44,500, and xDrive adds $2,000. PHEV offerings start at $45,600 and again require another $2K for all-wheel drive. The M340i begins from $57,600 and – you guessed it – needs $2K for four-wheel power. The Audi A4 starts at $41,200, but you get a lot less fun and standard features. The Mercedes C-Class is definitely the most comparable in terms of price and features. If you’re new to both or either brand, a test drive is the only way to determine which car does what you value the best.

For our 330i, we’d go lightly – select your favorite paint and SensaTec upholstery and give it the M Sport treatment for the improved looks and sportier ride. Throw on the Driving Assistance Package, and you should be just under $50K, at which price point the 330i remains a good value.

2024 BMW 3 Series FAQ

When is the 2024 BMW 3 Series available?

The 2024 BMW 3 Series has been available to order since Q2 2023.

What are some must-have features on the 2024 BMW 3 Series?

We consider the Driving Assistance Package and Comfort Access keyless entry to be absolute must-haves. Enthusiasts will find the 2024 BMW 3 Series quite boring without the M Sport Package. Tech-minded shoppers will want the Premium Package, adding a head-up display, wireless device charging, and more.

What are the updates for the 2024 BMW 3 Series?

The 2024 BMW 3 Series doesn’t get much new after a huge refresh last year. Wireless charging and driver/passenger lumbar support are now standard in the M340i models.