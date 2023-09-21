The precursor to the M2 turned out less exclusive than originally planned as BMW ended up making 6,309 cars instead of 2,700. That doesn’t make the 1 Series M Coupe any less desirable as the 1M is one of the most sought-after models to ever come from Munich. Although the majority of cars were painted in Alpine White, Sapphire Black, or the exclusive Valencia Orange, there were a few that got the Individual treatment.

We’ve already established there have been two 1Ms finished in Monte Carlo Blue – one of which is owned by former M CEO Kay Segler – and another one in Java Green. However, BMW also painted one car in Atacama Yellow, which some of you might remember seeing on the previous-generation Z4 (E89).

The one-of-a-kind 1M painted in Atacama Yellow belongs to someone who lives in Asia. According to Kay Segler, these three special colors were offered at the end of the production run when BMW decided to paint four cars in Individual hues – two in blue, one in green, and this one in yellow. The ex-BMW M boss says he’s never going to sell his Monte Carlo Blue 1M, and why would he?

Fun fact – the 1M originally retailed for €50,500 at home in Germany where it went on sale back in May 2011. Fast forward more than 12 years later, you’ll need to fork out a lot more to buy its 2023 equivalent as the M2 costs an extra €24,900. In fact, for 1M money, you can’t even buy a lesser M240i since the M Performance variant kicks off at €58,100.

Even more expensive M2s are on the way since a hotter CS version is widely believed to debut at some point next year while an xDrive model is allegedly earmarked for a 2026 launch. In the meantime, special finishes have only been recently added to the color palette as Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue matte paints were introduced a few months ago.

Photo: BMW and 1er-m-register.de