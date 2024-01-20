If you are a fan of BMW, you might have heard of the 1M Coupe, a limited edition model that was produced in 2011 and 2012. The BMW 1M Coupe is widely regarded as one of the best cars that BMW ever made, and some even claim that it is the most significant car of the last 25 years. EVO Magazine just published their rankings of the 25 most significant cars to be launched in the last 25 years and the 1M is proudly on that list. But what makes this car so special? And why is it so sought after by enthusiasts and collectors?

A Skunkworks Project

The BMW 1M Coupe is based on the E82 1 Series, but it is not a regular M car. It was developed by a small team of engineers who wanted to create a pure driving machine that would capture the spirit of the legendary E30 M3. They used parts from other M models, such as the N54 engine from regular series BMWs , the brakes from the M3, and also the differential from the M3 (part number 33122283321). They also widened the track, lowered the suspension, and added a muscular body kit. The result was a compact, lightweight, and agile coupe that delivered 335 hp at 5,800 rpm and 332 lb-ft of torque (370 with Overboost).

Limited Numbers

The 1M Coupe was not meant to be a mass-produced car. It was a limited edition project that only lasted for roughly one year. BMW initially planned to make only 2,700 units, but due to high demand, they increased the number to 6,309. The car was sold out before it even hit the showrooms, and it quickly became a collector’s item. Today, the 1M Coupe is one of the most desirable and valuable BMWs on the market. It can fetch up to $100,000 in auctions, which is more than double its original price.

A Classic In The World Of Cars

The 1M Coupe is not just a rare and expensive car. It is also a car that represents a turning point in BMW’s history. It was the last car that was made before BMW switched to electric power steering. It was also the last car that was made with minimal electronic interference and maximum driver involvement. It was a car that embodied the essence of what BMW stands for: performance, passion, and driving pleasure.

The 1M Coupe is a car that has earned its place in automotive history. It is a car that has inspired many drivers and enthusiasts around the world. It is a car that has proven that sometimes less is more, and that simplicity can be sublime. It is a car that has shown why BMW is still one of the most respected and admired brands in the industry. It is a car that has made its mark as the most significant car of the last 25 years.

So it’s no wonder that car magazines like EVO are singing its praises because the 1M is absolutely worthy of them!