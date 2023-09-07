More than eleven years after the last BMW 1 Series M Coupe was delivered, the BMW 1 Series M Register brought together no fewer than 80 examples of the compact sports car at a meeting at the Nürburgring. Among them was a very rare model: a BMW 1M in Monte Carlo Blue. This particular 1M is one of only two ever painted by BMW Individual in this color. It belongs to Dr. Kay Segler, the former BMW M CEO, and the one considered to be the “father of the BMW 1M.”

Monte Carlo Blue BMW 1M – A Collector’s Car

The BMW 1M was originally going to be released as a limited production model of 2,700 units. However, due to overwhelming demand, the company lifted the cap and produced a total of 6309 cars until production ended in June 2012. The standard color palette for the 1M was also limited, with only Valencia Orange, Alpine White, and Black Sapphire being offered. However, there were a few special examples painted in other colors, such as the Monte Carlo Blue that Segler owns. There was also a Java Green 1M and a Dakar Yellow 1M.

Only 2 in the world

The Monte Carlo Blue 1M is a truly special car. It is not only one of the rarest 1Ms in the world, but it is also a testament to the passion and dedication of the people who created it. At the Nürburgring meeting, the Monte Carlo Blue 1M was a popular attraction. Many people came to see the car and take pictures of it. Segler was happy to share his car with the other 1M enthusiasts and to talk about the history of the car.

The BMW 1M is a beloved car among enthusiasts. It is a rare and special car that is sure to appreciate in value over time. The Monte Carlo Blue 1M is the ultimate expression of the 1M’s rarity and desirability. It is a car that will be cherished by its owner for many years to come.

In the video below, Dr. Segler talks about the BMW 1M project and about his own car. But unfortunately, the video is only available in German. We’re also fortunate that one of those BMW 1Ms (Valencia Orange) is still part of our garage.