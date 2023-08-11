One of the most awaited drag races this year has to be the one between the new BMW M2 G87 and the BMW M240i. Today, that wait is over. Carwow just pitted the new M2 against the M240i xDrive, on a drag strip, to see which one is the fastest coupe. While straight-line acceleration may not be the only yardstick by which these two sportscars should be measured, it certainly makes for an interesting spectacle.

Can the extra power make up for the lack of xDrive?

Of course, it all starts with the powerplants. The BMW M240i xDrive, bolstered by its all-wheel-drive system, packs a punch with 374 horsepower and 500 Newton meters of torque. While this places it ahead of its predecessor, it faces a substantial power deficit against the M2 G87’s 453 horsepower and 550 Newton meters of torque. The two engines might be somewhat related, but one thing is certain: the S58 is the better one. Both coupes also boast eight-speed automatic transmissions complete with launch control.

As the flag drops, one begins to wonder: Can the rear-wheel-drive M2 overcome its initial disadvantage to the all-wheel-drive M240i xDrive within the quarter-mile distance? Multiple attempts paint an interesting picture. The outcome hinges on the effectiveness of each launch but one thing is certain though: the BMW M240i xDrive Coupe is a phenomenal contender.

Rolling Race, Similar Power

Things get even spicier later on because the BMW M240i xDrive has a trump card up its sleeve, courtesy of a tuning box from AutoID. With a mere tap on an app, the M240i’s horsepower surges to match the M2’s 460 hp. To eliminate the advantage of the xDrive system, the two cars do a rolling start. They go neck-to-neck for a while before the M2 barely pulling away and winning the race.

Here is the entire drag race with the appropriate commentary: