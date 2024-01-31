In the world of car enthusiasts, a rare gem emerged on Mecum.com, stirring the hearts of collectors and speed lovers alike. A 2011 BMW 1 Series M Coupe, a car I own as well, was listed for sale. What made this sale extraordinary was not just the car’s prestigious lineage but its remarkably low mileage – a mere 176 miles. The Valencia Orange beauty, belonging to none other than renowned car collector and Rolls-Royce aficionado, Michael Fux, was about to make headlines.

The Collector’s Pride

Michael Fux, a name synonymous with an exquisite collection of automobiles, had always had an eye for the unique and the exceptional, including a one-off BMW 1M in Austin Yellow. His collection, known for housing some of the most enviable cars in the world, now had a vacancy. The BMW 1M Coupe, a rare find in the U.S. with only 750 units produced, was more than just a car; it was a symbol of BMW excellence.

The BMW 1M Coupe, known internally as the Pirate, was essentially a skunkworks project within BMW M. Based on the E82 1 Series, it deviates from the typical M car formula, developed by a small team of engineers driven to create a pure driving machine reminiscent of the legendary E30 M3. The 1M Coupe incorporated parts from other M models, such as the N54 engine from standard BMWs, the brakes, and differential from the M3. These modifications led to a compact, agile car with a muscular body kit, delivering 335 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque, with an Overboost function boosting it to 370 lb-ft of torque. It also come with a single transmission choice: a 6-speed manual.

A Collector’s Dilemma

While cars like the BMW 1M are built to be driven, to feel the asphalt under their wheels, this particular example had spent its life in a different kind of limelight. Preserved in pristine condition, it was a piece of automotive history, a work of art that begged the question – should it be driven or preserved? Collectors and enthusiasts debated, but the allure of its near-perfect state held a charm that was hard to resist.

Initially, BMW planned to produce only 2,700 units of the 1M Coupe, but due to overwhelming demand, production was increased to 6,309 units. The car became a collector’s item almost immediately, with its value skyrocketing to more than double its original price in auction So being a vehicle of such caliber and rarity is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, this BMW 1M was quickly sold for apparently a staggering $123,000!

[Source: Mecum]