The rear end of the 2025 BMW M5 has already been leaked; however, this hasn’t halted BMW’s testing process. Recently, in Germany, a camouflaged G90 BMW M5 plug-in hybrid was spotted, clad in full camouflage and adorned with plastic cladding that conceals its body lines. With the rear-end design already revealed, the focus now shifts to the front-end design. Although it might not come as a surprise either. During the launch of the BMW i5 M60, BMW’s Head of Design, Domagoj Dukec, mentioned that the new 2025 BMW M5 will share a similar front-end design.

Typical M Design

He was likely referring to the kidney grille with horizontal slats and a thick blacked-out outer edge, a signature feature. As is customary with all full M models, the 2025 BMW M5 is expected to feature an aggressively styled front bumper, complete with large air intakes and prominent air breathers. The lighting elements may remain largely unchanged, but it’s probable that the hood will showcase more pronounced and sporty design lines, typical of M cars.

Moving to the rear, the new BMW M5 is anticipated to sport an unusual split diffuser, an angular rear bumper, a substantial trunk lid spoiler, and the traditional quad exhaust system. Notably, there’s a low-mounted reverse light positioned between the two diffuser elements. Additionally, you can expect the presence of flared fenders, a characteristic of high-performance M models. The muscular corners of the bumper contain slightly angled vertical reflectors, which appear longer than those found on the i5 M60, giving the rear an even more imposing appearance. It’s worth mentioning that the electric M Performance version is likely to feature a smaller rear spoiler and a less aggressive diffuser compared to the standard M5.

718 Horsepower, 50 Miles Range

The second-ever plug-in hybrid M car comes with the V8 powertrain used by the XM. We’re hearing it’s going to have 718 horsepower which is less than the 748 hp available in the XM Label Red. But it’s likely that a future BMW M5 Competition will bring even more power. The all-electric driving range could extend up to 50 miles (rivaling that of the XM) on the WLTP standard. US EPA standards will likely be a bit less optimistic. We’re certain an eight-speed automatic transmission will appear here, as it does elsewhere in the BMW lineup.

What’s cool though is that BMW is bringing back the high-performance wagon after nearly 15 years since the last M5 Touring E61 left the assembly line. The G90 BMW M5 will enter production in July 2024, followed in November by the G99 M5 Touring. We expect the sedan to be unveiled next spring, or early summer, either at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este or at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.