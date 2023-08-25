The new BMW M5 won’t debut until sometime in 2024 but we won’t have to wait until then to see the super sedan’s rear end. An interesting photo is making the social media rounds, revealing the G90’s derrière with its wide hips and the signature quad exhaust tips. It’s without a shadow of a doubt a prototype since series production won’t start until later next year. That being said, it’s likely extremely close to what the customer cars are going to look like.

Painted in what appears to be Portimao Blue Metallic, the next-gen M5 has the traditional bulging rear fenders to give it a more aggressive stance compared to the i5 M60. The rear bumper is even more angular than on the electric M Lite model, and you’ll notice the diffuser has a split configuration and flanks what is presumably the fog light.

Split Diffuser

The trunk lid spoiler is visibly larger than the i5 M60’s, and so are the vertical reflectors mounted on the corners of the beefy bumper. Judging by the amount of glossy black accents, this prototype has been given the Shadowline treatment. We are likely dealing with a Euro-spec car taking into consideration that fog light we mentioned earlier but also the wide recess in the bumper for the license plate. The black wheels seem familiar but we’re fairly certain BMW has created at least one exclusive set for the new M5.

The photo was likely secretly taken within a BMW facility or at a building belonging to a supplier. We don’t get to see the front fascia, but the German luxury brand has already suggested the grille design will be like the i5 M60’s. The other changes are easy to predict since the range-topping 5 Series is getting bigger brakes, a stiffer suspension with a lowered ride height, plus a charging port on the front fender.

V8 plug-in hybrid with 718 horsepower

Yes, we’ll remind you the next M5 will be a plug-in hybrid with a variation of the V8 powertrain used by the XM. We’re hearing it’s going to have 718 horsepower which is less than the 748 hp available in the XM Label Red. But it’s likely that a future BMW M5 Competition will bring even more power. What’s cool though is that BMW is bringing back the high-performance wagon after nearly 15 years since the last M5 Touring E61 left the assembly line.

Source: germanysfinest43 / Instagram / Top Image: 2025 BMW M5 rendering by Kolesa.ru