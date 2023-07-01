The 2024 BMW XM Label Red configurator is finally live, and we were excited to dig in and see what kind of changes it offers over the regular BMW XM. Far from impressing most of the automotive press, the standard XM marches into the next model year relatively unchanged. The Label Red boasts bigger horsepower, a bigger price tag, and…well, some red accents. Is there any reason to pay $20,000 more for a BMW XM Label Red?

2024 BMW XM Label Red Exterior Options

The 2024 BMW XM Label Red and regular XM ship with a bevy of new color options. Both get a good variety of no-cost colors, including some from the Individual catalog. The XM Label Red gets all of the colors at no cost, and the complete list reads almost like the greatest hits with selections like Daytona Violet, Grigio Telesto, and Ruby Black. Those are still available on the regular XM for a nominal fee of $5,500. Notably, the BMW XM Label Red doesn’t appear to feature any shade of white, while the regular XM offers Mineral White. The story is the same with Carbon Black.

The 2024 BMW XM Label Red gets all the same wheel options as the regular XM and adds two new versions of the 22-inch 922M wheels. Both feature red accents and even little red M stencils on the wheels. The red accents actually kind of work if you keep the red badging subtle (more on that later) and are far from the most offensive thing on the exterior of the XM. You can get 23-inch wheels on either version of the XM.

2024 BMW XM Label Red Interior Options

The 2024 BMW XM Label Red gets one option for trim and interior. Black seats with red upper supports and stitching accompany a unique red Carbon Fiber trim. The trim is certainly special looking, but I wonder if customers at this price point would prefer more customization. The regular XM retains the same four options from last year. That includes the heinously unique Deep Lagoon with Vintage Coffee Merino Leather. Trim is limited to regular old carbon fiber.

2024 BMW XM Label Red Options & Accessories

The Label Red and regular 2024 XM get pretty much the same options for this year as last year. Red or blue brake calipers are available, as is a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System. It seems a bit odd that at $185,000, this wouldn’t be included, but, hey, I ain’t the target demographic. Both versions get optional trim: the regular XM gets the remarkably gaudy NightGold option, and the 2024 BMW XM Label Red gets…you guessed it, Toronto Red!

I’ll let you draw your own conclusions about the tastefulness of the red trim. Customers can also order either version of the XM with the M Driver’s Package.

Fully Loaded

The 2024 BMW XM Label Red tips the scales at $191,895 if you opt for all the options. The standard XM ends up at $173,895. $18,000 gets you a unique, though not particularly exciting, interior. It gets you some cool Individual colors for no cost. Red trim – if you want it – and red wheels – if you want them. Of course, the most significant selling point is the 738 horsepower under the hood, an increase over 644 horsepower from the standard vehicle.

I’m not sure if there’s a value proposition there. I am certain that the 2024 BMW XM Label Red configurator allows you to create some particularly obscene specifications, courtesy of its mostly unfocused color palette. Build your 2024 BMW XM Label Red and let us know what your ideal – or most absurd – spec looks like.

Frozen Tulum Blue Metallic, 22-inch 922M w/ red accents, Toronto Red trim

Anglesey Green Metallic, 23-inch NightGold wheels, Toronto Red trim, blue calipers