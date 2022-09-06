The seven seater X7 is one of BMW’s most popular crossovers in the United States. According to BMW, 47 percent of the BMW X7 models are sold to U.S. customers. China comes in second with 21 percent, surprisingly followed by South Korea with 7 percent. BMW of North America only sells two models: the X7 xDrive40i and now the X7 M60i. Clearly, the B58-powered 40i takes majority of the global market share – 74 percent. The BMW X7 M60i – replacing the M50i – is expected to amount for 12 percent of the sales.

More Power, Same Refined Engine

So after reviewing the new V8 engine and the first-ever X7 M60i, it is now time to look at the B58-powered 2023 BMW X7 xDrive40i. In the video below, we take a look at the exterior and interior design of the refreshed X7, we sample its latest driving assistant features and, of course, we test drive the new six-cylinder. The Sparkling Copper Metallic X7 40i came equipped with two-tone Merino Leather upholstery, wood trim, 22 inch wheels, and much more.

Being an xDrive40i model, this BMW X7 has a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six (B58) engine, which makes 375 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. It naturally uses a ZF eight-speed automatic and xDrive all-wheel drive. While it isn’t as powerful or as exciting as the V8-powered M60i variant, it’s probably the best combination of refinement, power, fuel efficiency, and price. It’s also a 48-volt mild-hybrid, which helps with efficiency.

Aside from the Sparkling Copper Metallic, there are some really interesting color options for the 2023 BMW X7 Facelift: Skyscraper Grey, Blue Ridge Mountain and Manhattan Green Metallic. Inside, there are several different excellent options to choose from, even if they’re all pretty standard for modern BMW luxury cars. For 2023, the X7 kicks off at $77,850 for the xDrive40i and rises to $103,100 for the BMW X7 M60i, before options.

Let's take a look at our BMW X7 video review