With the new 5 Series Sedan, BMW is sticking with its modus operandi by introducing the M Performance version before the full-fat M model arrives in 2024. However, it’s doing things a bit differently with the G60 since the M Lite variant is actually an EV. For the time being, the i5 M60 is the only not-quite-M 5er money can buy, and you can see it at Pebble Beach this week.

Dressed to impress in an Individual matte color, the first-ever i5 M60 is being showcased in Frozen Deep Grey and has a sportier front grille compared to the lesser 5 Series and i5 models. We’ll be seeing a variation of this kidney design on next year’s M5 Sedan (G90) as well as the hotly anticipated M5 Touring (G90). Even though this is only an M Performance car, it too has the M badge on the grille. It’s a trend that started early last year when BMW discreetly facelifted the M850i.

The spec highlighted here includes 20-inch wheels (940 M style) but you can go a size higher or lower when configuring the i5 M60. For the interior, BMW went with Smoke White vegan leather (Veganza), perforated and quilted. As a matter of fact, the new 5er is the company’s first production car to offer a fully vegan interior.

While the screen setup is instantly familiar, the new 5 Series runs on iDrive 8., making it the second car after the i7 M70 to get the revised infotainment featuring QuickSelect functionality. The updated tech is also being implemented in the i4 and iX units built after July, with the X5 / X5 M, X6 / X6 M, X7, and the XM will follow after August. It’s worth pointing out that 7 Series (after 07/22), iX (after 03/23), and X5 / X5 M, X6 / X6 M (after 04/23) will get an OTA update to the newest iDrive.

Logic tells us BMW plans to diversify the M Performance 5 Series lineup with a model powered by a combustion engine. However, even that one is likely to be electrified as our money is on a plug-in hybrid variant called M560e xDrive. Expect to see it later in 2024 with an inline-six engine and an electric motor making over 550 horsepower.