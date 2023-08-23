The biggest European car show of the year is upon us as the IAA Mobility 2023 will commence on September 4 when press day is scheduled, a day before the event will open its doors to the general audience. Being on its home turf, it should not come as a surprise that the BMW Group will have a strong presence in Munich, with world premieres from both the core brand and MINI.

The Vision Neue Klasse will be the highlight of BMW’s stand to provide a window into the brand’s electric future. Touted as an evolution of the 2021 i Vision Circular and 2023 i Vision Dee concepts, the new showcar will preview a bespoke EV architecture that will premiere in 2025 on a sedan and an SUV in the 3 Series segment. We’re actually going to see the Vision Neue Klasse a couple of days before IAA Munich starts as BMW has said the official reveal will take place on September 2.

The purely electric concept car will share the spotlight with plug-in hybrid versions of the new 5 Series Sedan (G60), namely the 530e and the 550e xDrive. The recently unveiled i7 Protection will be there as well as an armored fullsize luxury electric sedan with VR9 certification. BMW will also sell the armored model as a V8-powered variant based on the 760i.

In addition, the iX5 Hydrogen will also be there to express the automaker’s long-term commitment to fuel cells as an alternative to battery-powered EVs.

At the MINI booth, visitors will be able to check out the next-generation electric Cooper hatchback as well as the first Countryman without a combustion engine. Mechanically related to the BMW iX1, the purely electric crossover will be based on the next-gen model, which will once again come with combustion engines but without a plug-in hybrid powertrain anymore.

BMW Motorrad is planning a public debut as well by introducing the CE 02 eParkourer, a production version of the CE 02 unveiled two years ago at the same IAA Munich.

Source: BMW Group