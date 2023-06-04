BMW decided to focus on the i5 M60 for the 2024 5 Series’ world premiere last month, but what about the lesser versions? After seeing the 520i a few days ago, a new walkaround video showcases the 530e. This plug-in hybrid configuration is finished in Sophisto Grey Metallic and rides on 19-inch wheels while doing away with the M Sport Package / M Sport Package Pro.

Much like the previous-generation 5 Series electrified versions, the charging port is positioned on the front fender on the driver’s side. That’s pretty much where the similarities end since the G60-generation model has an all-new look while being significantly larger than the model it replaces. We’d reckon the front grille looks more imposing on these more affordable configurations of the 5er compared to the unique kidneys of the i5 M60 where there are only two horizontal bars.

Stepping inside, this 530e has Veganza upholstery, which is marketing jargon for a leather-free interior. The eighth-generation 5 Series is the first BMW to be offered with a completely vegan cabin, and in this case, the seats are finished in Smoke White with a perforated and quilted pattern. With good reason, a significant part of the video focuses on the iDrive 8.5 since it has completely transformed the interior, for better or for worse.

Going on sale next spring, the 530e will be positioned below the 550e xDrive. The lesser of the two PHEVs will combine a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine with an electric motor for a total output of 299 hp and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft). This will be possible thanks to the ICE’s 190 hp and 310 Nm (229 lb-ft) working together with the electric motor’s 184 hp and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft). There’s also a new battery pack with a usable capacity of 19.4 kWh, enough for up to 62 miles (100 kilometers) of WLTP electric range.

The electrified rear-wheel-drive sedan will do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.4 seconds and accelerate up to 143 mph (230 km/h). When running solely on electric power, the BMW 530e will top out at 87 mph (140 km/h).

Source: crospotter13 / YouTube