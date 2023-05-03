The road to the 2024 MINI Cooper Electric’s world premiere is paved with a multitude of teasers, and today, the BMW Group brand has released a substantial preview. The mega gallery depicts the next generation of the fully electric hatchback, which will be offered in E and SE flavors. With the successor, the Oxford-based brand promises more power and range – all while retaining the “electrified go-kart feeling” of the outgoing model.

As BMWBLOG reported in early May, the base MINI Cooper E will offer 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) whereas the SE will deliver 215 hp (160 kW). The base model will get a 40.7-kWh battery pack while the higher-specification version will utilize a larger 54.2-kWh pack. MINI estimates the electric hatch will be able to go 300 to 400 kilometers (186 to 249 miles) on a single charge thanks to the lithium-ion high-voltage battery mounted within the floor.

Despite the familiar look, the new zero-emission MINI will ride on a different platform co-developed by Great Wall Motors and BMW. The two formed the Spotlight Automotive joint venture back in 2018 and agreed to build the car at a new plant in Zhangjiagang in China’s Jiangsu Province. Both partners are investing about €650 million in the factory where up to 160,000 cars will be assembled each year. The hatchback will be joined by the Aceman subcompact crossover in 2024.

Yes, the MINI Cooper E/SE will be assembled exclusively in China. It’ll be a tad shorter overall but with a slightly longer wheelbase while being a smidge wider. It’s still going to have a multi-link rear axle and is expected to get a high-performance John Cooper Works (JCW) derivative further down the line. Inside, the number of physical controls will be reduced to the minimum and even the driver’s display will be eliminated. Accessing most functions will be done by using the big OLED touchscreen in the middle.

The debut is locked in for Q3 2023 at an auto show in Germany, so look for an early September premiere at IAA Munich.

Source: MINI