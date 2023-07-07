BMW Motorrad made a big splash at the IAA Mobility show in September 2021 with the Concept CE 02. We’ve been waiting for a production version ever since, and now, it’s finally here. The namesake road-going variant will be available in the United States for the 2024 model year, but don’t call it an electric scooter. It’s not an e-bike either. So, what exactly is it? It’s labeled as an eParkourer, conceived primarily to tackle the urban jungle.

Technical Specifications

At the heart of the CE 02 is an air-cooled electric motor with a maximum output of 15 horsepower and 40.6 pound-feet of torque. It’s enough punch to enable the two-wheeler to do 0 to 30 mph in three seconds and hit a respectable top speed of 59 mph. The e-motor gets its necessary juice from a pair of air-cooled 1.96-kWh batteries with enough energy for more than 56 miles.

Once the batteries are depleted, it’ll take 170 minutes to charge from 20% to 80% using the standard 0.9 kW external charger. Order the optional 1.5 kW charger that comes with the Highline Package and the charging time drops to 140 minutes. BMW Motorrad points out that the eParkourer tips the scales at just 291 pounds and rides on 14-inch wheels with a disc design that should look familiar if you’ve seen the preceding concept.

There is also a 4 kW (5 horsepower) variant which only requires a car driver license in Europe. The difference between the 11 and 4 kilowatt version is that you only have one battery. The range is between 27 to 31 miles (45 to 50 kilometers).

Design and Features

If you’re wondering about its size, the CE 02 is 77.6 inches long, 33.3 inches wide (34.5 inches including mirrors), and 44.9 inches tall. It has a low seat height of 29.5 inches and a maximum permitted weight of 687 pounds. You get LED lights front and rear, ABS for the front wheel, a 3.5-inch TFT display, and a USB-C port.

Featuring a tubular steel, double-loop frame, the CE 02 comes painted in Cosmic Black with a black seat as well as contrasting Granite Grey Metallic and Silver accents, plus nine decals. Spring for the Highline Package and BMW Motorrad will throw in forks anodized in gold, a tape design combined with a petrol hue, and a whopping 22 decals. This more expensive version also has the seat finished in a combination of white, petrol, and black.

The Tesla of the Electric Scooter World

BMW Mottorad wants to target a new demographics with the CE 02. “We want to target a younger target group than our current one,” said Stephan Reiff, Head of Customer, Brand & Sales BMW Motorrad. “We were overhelmed by the reaction of customers to the larger CE 04. We’re actually catching up with production. If you count any two wheeler above 11 kilowatts, every second one sold is a CE 04,” added Reiff.

Additionally, Reiff says that he often gets asked by Frank Weber, Board Member responsible for R&D, who’s the Tesla in your industry. “We are the Tesla because we own it,” Reiff says. “And then of course, we want to expand that range. We want to go different ways with that new product.”

Pricing and Availability

The CE 02 kicks off at $7,599 (plus destination) and comes as standard with Flow and Surf ride modes but there’s a Flash mode available if you go for the Highline Package. Flow is basically the normal driving mode with a softer throttle response and medium energy recuperation while Surf provides a quicker throttle response and eliminates energy recuperation. As for the third mode, Flash enables the sportiest settings to maximize fun.

Source: BMW Motorrad