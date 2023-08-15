In late 2022, BMW M CEO Frank van Meel told us there’s room in the lineup for an M4 CS. Subsequent spy shots revealed it’s indeed happening and fresh imagery reconfirms a hotter version of the high-performance coupe is on the way. New photos taken at and around the Nürburgring show what will essentially be a two-door M3 CS but with a twist.

Peeking through the camouflage are new headlights that seem to have sharper-looking daytime running lights. Possibly shaped like an arrow, the DRLs appear to resemble those of the facelifted X5 and X6 unveiled earlier this year. Changing the headlights tells us the M4 CS will not be released anytime soon since it’ll be based on the 4 Series Coupe LCI coming out in 2024. We’d reckon the Clubsport will be unveiled after the regular M4, so you’re in for a long wait.

The coupe-ified M3 CS will slot above the Competition version but below the ultra-exclusive, sold-out M4 CSL. It should have the same inline-six engine as the Clubsport-badged sedan, so we’re expecting the twin-turbo 3.0-liter to pump out 543 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm). It’ll be a Steptronic-only affair with xDrive to echo its saloon counterpart while contrasting the more hardcore rear-wheel-drive CSL. While the latter lost the rear seats to shave off weight, the CS will keep it since the diet won’t be as drastic.

Speaking of which, we’ll remind you the M3 CS lost about 75 pounds compared to the M3 Competition xDrive and it should be a similar story with its coupe sibling. Even if this prototype caught at the Green Hell has the front and rear camouflaged, it’s easy to see the styling tweaks take after those BMW applied to the four-door model. The meaner-looking kidney grille and more aggressive bumper with an extended spoiler lip are derived from the M3 CS, which itself took inspiration from the M4 CSL.

Rumor has it BMW intends to start production of the regular M4 LCI in March 2024 while the M4 CS will hit the assembly line in July. As to how many will be built, the German luxury brand has said it’ll produce anywhere between 1,700 to 2,000 M3 CS sedans, and we’re expecting similar production numbers for the coupe.

Price? A little bit more than the $118,700 BMW is charging for the M3 CS considering the M4 is generally a tad more expensive than the equivalent M3. Needless to say, it’ll undercut the $139,900 M4 CSL of which only 1,000 units are being made for the whole world.

Source: larscarspotter / Instagram