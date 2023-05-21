In an interview with BMWBLOG at the end of last year, M CEO Frank van Meel revealed there is room in the lineup for an M4 CS. There hasn’t been any news since then about the special edition that would slot above the Competition model while remaining below the CSL. Now, a well-known company insider from the Bimmer Post forums claims the model has been green-lighted for production.

If his sources are accurate, the first M4 CS will hit the assembly line in July 2024 and the last one will be produced in June 2025. The interval seems plausible since BMW is making the mechanically related M3 CS for only one year. Its coupe cousin is said to be just about the same but with one change as it’ll allegedly lose the laser headlights and opt for a different setup.

Switching to new headlights could mean the M4 CS will be based on the upcoming Life Cycle Impulse for the regular M4. The G82 LCI is apparently slated to enter production in March 2024, so about four months before the CS joins the lineup. The hotter derivative is said to be a coupe-ified M3 CS, so it’ll come with xDrive and rear seats whereas the M4 CSL was a RWD two-seater. In addition, the Competition Sport Lightweight’s laser taillights are unlikely to trickle down to the M4 CS.

As a refresher, the M3 CS uses an uprated version of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine with 543 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. It’s an automatic-only affair with an eight-speed M Steptronic routing the inline-six power to both axles. With an extra 40 hp over the M3 Competition Sedan, it takes 3.2 seconds to hit 60 mph. BMW sells the car with the M Driver’s Package as standard equipment, therefore unlocking a top speed of 180 mph, which is still electronically governed.

The M4 isn’t the only model set to receive the CS treatment in the foreseeable future as an M2 CS is allegedly coming as early 2025. In addition, BMW is already testing an M3 CS Touring. However, the super wagon has yet to be approved, and even if it gets the stamp of approval from the higher-ups, the German luxury brand needs to free up production capacity at the already busy plant in Munich.

