We’re living in that unique time frame when automakers are selling performance cars with combustion engines and fully electric drivetrains. In some cases, the two are combined for ultra-powerful hybrids. As one era is about to end and another one is starting, Carwow decided to line up a pure ICE car against a full EV by drag racing a BMW M3 against the Lucid Air.

Mind you, that’s not a run-of-the-mill G80 as aside from being a Competition model with xDrive, it also happens to be tuned. Featured last month in a drag race against the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the Bavarian super sedan has had its inline-six massaged by Tom Wrigley Performance. The twin-turbo, 3.0-liter “S58” now makes 750 hp and 900 Nm (662 lb-ft) in a luxury sedan that weighs 1,780 kilograms (3,924 pounds).

In the other corner, we have the Lucid Air in the Dream Performance specification with a colossal 1,111 hp and an instantly delivered torque of 1,390 Nm (1,025 lb-ft). While it may seem the all-paw M3 doesn’t stand a chance given the massive gap in power, lest we forget the posh American sedan is much heavier. At 2,383 kg (5,253 lbs), it has to carry a little over 600 kg (more than 1,300 lbs) compared to the BMW.

Showing power isn’t everything, the G80 triumphed in both drag races, primarily by being quicker at the start as the Lucid Air narrowed the gap in both instances. The ultra-powerful EV had its revenge in the subsequent rolling races to the half-mile mark from 30 mph (48 km/h) and 50 mph (80 km/h).

In the final battle, a brake test from 100 mph (161 km/h), the lighter car won the duel as the M3 xDrive came to a halt quicker than the electric luxobarge.

It’s mighty impressive the BMW was able to keep up with the Lucid. However, it’s only a matter of time before EVs will begin to shed some of that extra weight once engineers will make substantial progress in terms of battery tech by slimming down the packs. At that point, an ICE, even a tuned one, won’t stand a chance.

