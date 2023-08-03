With polarizing styling, a steep asking price, and the highest curb weight of any BMW before it, it’s safe to say the XM won’t be at the top of the sales charts anytime soon. The first dedicated M model in over four decades entered production in Spartanburg in December 2022 but its market launch didn’t take place until this past spring. In other words, the sales results for the first half of 2023 are not entirely conclusive since the plug-in hybrid SUV was absent from the market in the early part of the year.

With that being said, BMW says it delivered a total of 2,484 XMs through June 30, adding the ultra-potent SUV “got off to a particularly fast start.” It should be mentioned the German luxury brand is selling three different flavors of its M behemoth. There’s the entry-level 50e with an inline-six for markets with high taxes on large-displacement engines, the regular XM, and the flagship Label Red with close to 750 horsepower.

The XM Label Red spawned a special edition from day one, limited to 500 units. These vehicles come in Individual Frozen Carbon Black with Toronto Red accents. This two-tone theme continues inside where BMW is mounting a plaque denoting the model’s exclusivity: “1 of 500.” Exclusive to the Label Red is a carbon fiber trim strip with a satin effect with red and blue accent threads as well as a red XM badge.

BMW estimates 26 percent of XM demand will come from the United States, followed by China with 23 percent and the Middle East with seven percent. Germany and South Korea are each projected to account for 7 percent of sales.

There aren’t any plans to sell the XM with a pure ICE setup as BMW M has made it crystal clear the high-performance SUV will be sold exclusively as a plug-in hybrid. In fact, all next-generation M models will be electrified to some extent. Coming in 2024, the M5 Sedan (G90) and M5 Touring (G99) will both borrow the XM’s PHEV V8 setup.

Source: BMW