There of the heaviest and most powerful BMW Group cars tackled the Goodwood course over the weekend. The XM Label and M5 G90 were joined by the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II at the hill climb event held in West Sussex, UK. These three mastodonts are also some of the widest production vehicles out there. That means navigating through the narrow sections of the road was quite challenging.

All three have sparked quite the debate for various reasons, including a worryingly high curb weight for the BMWs. The Cullinan recently went under the knife, receiving an unexpectedly striking front fascia revision. Of course, the XM doesn’t fly under the radar either given its split headlight arrangement and monstrous kidneys. It’s safe to say the new M5 is the more restrained car of the trio, at least in terms of styling.

The G90 is also the cheapest of the lot, although it’s not exactly a bargain at $120,675 before options. Seeing the three luxobarges lumbering around the 1.16-mile Goodwood track tells you they’re not the most agile cars out there. These vehicles weigh a combined 7,815 kilograms (17,229 pounds), with the XM Label being the fattest, at 2,720 kg (5,996 lbs). It’s closely followed by the Cullinan at 2,660 kg (5,864 lbs) and the Euro-spec M5 at 2,435 kg (5,368 lbs).

While the M5 is a V8 affair and the Cullinan is V12-only, you get two powertrain choices for the XM. The standard and Label flavors share a V8 whereas the entry-level XM 50e sold in select countries has a smaller inline-six.

The super sedan celebrated its public and dynamic debut in Goodwood, days after production started in Dingolfing. Early adopters will have to wait until the beginning of November to take delivery of the seventh-generation M5. A third iteration of the M5 Touring will join the sedan around the same time as the G99.