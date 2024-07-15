This might look like a regular BMW XM but it’s missing two cylinders underneath the hood. While the regular model and the hot Label share a V8, the entry-level variant makes do with a six-cylinder. New images from Slovenia show the lesser-known 50e flavor from all angles. This base model is only sold in certain countries to dodge taxes on high-displacement engines.

Finished in Sao Paulo Yellow, the XM 50e rides on 23-inch wheels – the largest alloys ever offered from the factory by BMW. The interior is just as striking since the dedicated M model has blue Merino leather with Deep Lagoon upholstery. Unlike the new M5 with its small gear selector, the mechanically related electrified SUV has the old bulky transmission lever.

Not sold in the United States, the XM 50e costs €132,400 at home in Germany. That makes it €45,600 cheaper than the standard V8-powered XM. Those who settle for the base model get a B58 inline-six gasoline engine working with an electric motor. Combined, the two deliver 469 horsepower and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. This PHEV setup is good for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 5.1 seconds.

Some would argue these are underwhelming technical specifications since the X5 50e is more powerful and quicker. Indeed, the plug-in hybrid luxury SUV delivers a total system output of 483 hp or 14 hp more than the XM 50e. The combined torque is an identical 516 lb-ft (700 Nm). As for the sprint, the electrified X5 does the job in 4.8 seconds, so it’s 0.3s quicker.

At 2,620 kilograms (5,776 pounds), this XM is a whopping 200 kg (441 lbs) heavier than the X5 50e. Not that we’re trying to find reasons to make the 50e look bad, but the electrified M SUV is rated at 52 miles (83 kilometers) in electric mode on the WLTP cycle. The plug-in hybrid X5 can go 17 miles (27 kilometers) farther.

We wouldn’t be doing our job properly if we didn’t mention the massive price gap between the two. At €132,400, the XM 50e costs €35,100 more than the X5 50e. With the cheaper electrified model, you also get a sensibly designed SUV.

Source: BMW