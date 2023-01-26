To celebrate the launch of the 7 Series G70 in Poland, BMW decided to organize a photo shoot in … France. Shown here is a 740d Aventurine Red in lovely Provence while wearing the M Sport Package and riding on 21-inch wheels (style 910). It’s worth mentioning the previous-generation 7er was also offered in this striking color and we remember the facelifted M760Li with its V12 engine was featured in this shade back in 2019.

Eagle-eyed readers will notice the photo gallery also contains images of a different G70, this time around an i7 xDrive60. The fully electric sedan also happens to have the Aventurine Red paint, but the upper part of the body is finished in Sapphire Black. With the seventh-generation 7 Series, BMW is finally making two-tone paints generally available, and this is one of the intricate color schemes available. At home in Germany, it’ll cost you €12,000 to combine two paints.

The stately EV takes the dark look even further by featuring a blacked-out kidney grille and predominantly black alloy wheels (909 M style). We’re still having a difficult time getting used to the radical styling changes, but the silver lining is BMW is offering an unprecedented level of customization for its flagship car.

Speaking of which, the 2023 7 Series can even be had with a cashmere wool interior for the first time in the luxury sedan’s history. Also coming to the X7 LCI, Swarovski crystals in the LED daytime running lights are also an absolute premiere, as is the illuminated contour of the front grille. The G70 gets closer to the standard Rolls-Royce Ghost not just in terms of luxury and amenities, but also as far as size is concerned since the wheelbase now measures 3,215 millimeters (126.5 inches).

ALPINA has currently ruled out doing a new B7 based on the latest 7 Series but don’t be too surprised if it’ll come back one day. Keep in mind the Buchloe company will become a member of the BMW Group in 2025, so things could change in the latter half of the decade. In the meantime, the sportiest versions of the G70 generation will be the M760e plug-in hybrid and the upcoming i7 M70 with well over 600 horsepower.

Source: BMW