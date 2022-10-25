With an MSRP of 145,000, the ALPINA XB7 is the most expensive new BMW money can buy right now in the United States, along with the identically priced M8 Convertible. However, it’s only a matter of time before the XM will take the number one spot with an eye-watering starting price of $159,000. Before that happens, BMW USA have launched the online configurator for the recently facelifted ALPINA XB7.

The great thing about being able to afford an ALPINA product is that you get most of the goodies as standard equipment. Case in point, the 2023 XB7 configurator is fairly simple as there are only a handful of boxes on the options list that are waiting to be ticked by deep-pocketed owners. When it comes to paint, you’ll spend an extra $1,950 for Dravit Grey, Tanzanite Blue, or this lovely Ametrin we decided to illustrate here.

It’s even easier to pick the wheels as you either go with a standard 21-inch set or these optional 23-inch ALPINA Classic alloys available at no extra cost. These come wrapped in performance non-run-flat tires while the smaller shoes can be covered in either performance run-flat or all-season run-flat rubber. Without having to pay more, the stately SUV can be ordered with the Shadowline exterior trim.

Stepping inside, this exquisite Tartufo full Merino leather upholstery will set you back an extra $1,500, or you can go with black for the same money. Alternatively, ALPINA can dress up the XB7’s interior in a two-tone configuration with Individual Ivory White/Atlas Grey. Available at no extra charge, the Alcantara headliner can be color-coordinated with the upholstery.

Those who are willing to lose some of the practicality for a more comfortable second row can opt for the Captain’s Chair available for $850. There’s also a 20-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with 1,500 watts of power and a $3,400 price tag. The only remaining option is a trailer hitch for $550.

Factor in the $995 destination and handling fees and you end up with a 2023 ALPINA XB7 that costs $154,245. It’s still roughly $5,000 more affordable than the base XM scheduled to arrive next April. A more expensive XM Label Red is due later in 2023 and it’s going to cost over $185,000 before options, so you might be able to max it out at $200,000.

Source: BMW USA