The fictional ///M Town was set up by BMW Asia for the first time as an invite-only event organized at the decommissioned Pasir Panjang Power Station. More than 600 guests had the opportunity to see exciting new M products such as the M2 G87, M3 CS, and XM, alongside some of the greatest hits. Veritable automotive icons included the original 3.0 CSL (E9), a superb M635CSi (E24), and an M3 CSL (E46).

The mélange of old and new also included a rare 1M (E87) and the hotly anticipated M3 Touring (G81). Speaking of the super wagon, it costs S$560,888 (about $415,000 at current exchange rates) because Singapore has some of the highest car prices in the world due to exorbitant taxes. The second-generation M2 also costs an arm and a leg, priced from an eye-watering S$499,888 (nearly $370,000).

BMW Asia isn’t saying how many examples of the M3 CS will be sold in Singapore, but we do know it’ll cost a whopping S$872,888 ($645,000). Our sources have told us the high-performance sedan will have a global production run of anywhere from 1,700 to 2,000 cars. There is somewhat of a chance a few more are going to be made should demand surpass initial supply, but only if the factory will have available capacity. A two-door coupe version with different (likely non-laser) headlights is expected in 2024 as the M4 CS.

BMW remains popular even in countries with colossal taxes on cars, showing the product strategy is working despite controversies about the design and polarizing products such as the XM. More exciting products are on the way considering the M division has signaled the return of the M5 Touring in 2024. It just launched the X1 M35i as the crossover’s first-ever M Performance model and has given the electric i5 the M Lite treatment as well with the dual-motor M60.

