BMW typically uploads a car configurator shortly after a new model is revealed but that’s sadly not the case with the X1 M35i. However, the first M Performance version of Bavaria’s does have a visualizer up and running on the company’s German website, allowing visitors to pick from several body colors and wheel designs as well as from various interior trims and upholsteries.

You can take a 360-degree tour of the BMW X1 M35i and choose from the following nine paints: Alpine White, Sapphire Black, Cape York Green, Space Silver, and M Portimao Blue. These regular hues are available alongside three Individual colors: Blue Bay Lagoon, Storm Bay, and Frozen Pure Grey. Oddly enough, the Tampa Bay Green and Mora Individual colors we saw last week in official images are not currently listed.

As far as wheels are concerned, you can stick to the standard two-tone 19-inch set (style 871 M) or opt for one of the two larger 20-inch alloys (872 M or the Individual 869 I). The interior can be configured with real leather in various colors or with a combination between Alcantara and Veganza (vegan leather). The dashboard trim can be aluminum (Hexacube or mesh effect), eucalyptus wood, or just black.

Personalization options aside, the BMW X1 M35i sold in Europe has a significant handicap in terms of power since its turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine produces 16 fewer ponies than the US model. It does have the same 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque delivered to the xDrive system through a seven-speed automatic transmission.

In the United States, BMW is charging $49,900 (plus $995 destination and handling) for the X1 fitted with the company’s most potent four-cylinder engine. The asking price seems reasonable but there’s a long list of options, including M Compound brakes, panoramic moonroof, active cruise control, and a head-up display, just to name a few. For the sake of comparison, the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 is a tad cheaper, kicking off at $49,500.

Source: BMW Deutschland