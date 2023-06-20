Crossovers and SUVs may have taken over, but in many parts of the world you can still buy a good ol’ wagon. Even before coming out with the M3 Touring, BMW still had a couple of interesting long-roof 3 Series models with a serious dose of performance. We’re primarily talking about the M340i and M340d Touring but also ALPINA’s D3 S and this B3.

This dreamy wagon is based on the facelifted G21 and stands out courtesy of its rare Individual paint. Pained in Macao Blue and equipped with the timeless multi-spoke 20-inch ALPINA Classic wheels, this is one of the most desirable 3 Series Touring models money can buy. Granted, it doesn’t come cheap. In fact, it’s bloody expensive. You can park the brand-new car in your garage for the hefty sum of €116,960.

The color-shifting paint is a sight to behold, and it’s complemented by the classic ALPINA pinstripe sending a strong 1980s vibe. We’re not used to seeing chrome-plated quad exhaust tips as a classier alternative to the meaner setup used by BMW’s own M3 Touring. The latter can also be had with an optional M Performance exhaust with stacked tips mounted in the middle of the diffuser, making it look a lot more aggressive than ALPINA’s setup.

Being based on the facelifted 3 Series Touring, it means the B3 Touring has been fitted with the iDrive 8. In typical ALPINA fashion, the sports wagon is generously equipped and has everything from adaptive LED headlights to a panoramic roof. Fitting for this body style, it also boasts an electrically operated towing hook that was tucked away during the photoshoot.

The posh cabin is finished in Individual Merino Ivory White/Black combined with a piano black trim and “ALPINA” lettering on the headrests as well as branded paddle shifters. As with all cars built by the Buchloe-based company, there’s an individually numbered plaque denoting the vehicle’s sequence in the production schedule.

It will be interesting to see which direction ALPINA will take once it becomes a member of the BMW Group after the current agreement expires on December 31, 2025. We’re hearing the brand will be pushed upmarket to bridge the gap between BMW and Rolls-Royce. Perhaps we’ll see the return of the B7?

Source: ALPINA Belgium / Facebook, Jean-Michel Martin