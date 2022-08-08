With production of the BMW 3 Series LCI underway, more and more dealers are beginning to display the facelifted version on their showroom floors. For good reasons, the M340i is getting a lot of attention since it’s the most exciting among non-M3 versions and we can see it here as a more practical Touring. The performance wagon is finished in Brooklyn Grey Metallic with the optional panoramic glass roof and a black Vernasca leather upholstery.

Easily one of the best all-rounders in the luxury segment, the M340i xDrive Touring gets adaptive LED headlights with blue accents as standard. Being an M Performance car built in 2022, it also receives the retro-flavored BMW Motorsport anniversary emblems on the hood, tailgate, and wheels. Speaking of which, the wagon has been configured with optional 19-inch 791 M alloys with a double-spoke design and a jet black finish.

The glossy black accents do a good job at complementing the body’s main color and you’ll notice them used generously on the grille, bumpers, and side mirror caps. BMW has refrained from giving the M Performance models the oversized kidneys of the full-fat M3 from where the M340i/M340d have inherited the sportier mirrors. In addition, these “M Lite” models can now also have a carbon fiber roof at an additional cost, but it’s only available if you stick with the sedan.

There’s nothing flashy with this M340i Touring build, but some will have difficulties getting used to the new screen setup. Getting rid of the physical controls for the HVAC could be a deal breaker for some folks while switching to a much more compact gear selector is a nice touch since it replaces the bulky lever of the pre-LCI model.

One change not visible in the adjacent video is under the hood where the facelifted M340i now has a mild-hybrid setup with a 48V starter-generator for increased efficiency. A slightly quicker response has also been promised but the engine still makes 374 hp (275 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque. In Touring guise, the inline-six helps the estate run to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.6 seconds.

Source: Exclusive Car Reviews / YouTube