BMW has a vast lineup of products but only a handful of cars can truly do it all. Sure, the high-performance SUVs tick almost all the boxes but what if you want a good ol’ wagon? For a one-car garage solution, it’s hard to find something better than the M340i Touring. Mind you, this isn’t just a sporty version of the G21 since it’s been loaded up with M Performance Parts.

We spotted the desirable wagon in Munich at the BMW Welt. It has a discreet body kit with a carbon fiber kidney grille and a not-so-subtle red tow strap with M branding. At the rear, it flaunts a blacked-out M340i badge and a carbon diffuser with three vertical fins. The body decals are not the only change noticeable on the sides since the 19-inch wheels are also an upgrade from the M Performance Parts catalog.

Even the tire valve stem caps carry the “world’s most powerful letter,” which is also noticeable on the wheels. Despite all of these extras, the M340i Touring still flies under the radar. The full-fat M3 Touring (G81) has a shoutier appearance, primarily because of its striking grille design. If these sports wagons are not your cup of tea, there’s always the classy ALPINA B3, now with a hotter GT variant.

In some parts of the world, especially in Europe, BMW still sells an M340d. However, it seems unlikely the diesel performance model will live beyond the G20/G21 generation. The Bavarian marque has already killed the M40d in the new X3 by deciding to sell the M Performance model strictly as the gasoline-fueled M50. The X4 M40d is still available but BMW has already announced the crossover-coupe won’t live to see a new generation with combustion engines.

Seeing the glass half full, we have it on good authority that there will be another ICE 3 Series. The next-gen wagon is allegedly known internally as the G51 while the sedan is called the G50. Expect the M Performance derivative to be called M350 and thus mirror the X3 M50. The revamped 3er is likely scheduled for a late 2026 / early 2027 launch.