2025 BMW M2 to Get Power Boost, New Colors, and Potential xDrive Down the Road

It’s never the right time to buy a sports car because the best version is almost always the next one. Case in point, even though the second-generation M2 hit the market only a few months ago, BMW is already planning to upgrade its compact M car. We’ve been reporting that more power is on the way for the G87, and now a reliable insider familiar with Munich’s agenda is echoing our own information.

BMW M2 to Get 21-HP Increase for 2025 Model Year

For the 2025 model year, the M2 will have its inline-six engine massaged to deliver 480 PS / 474 hp, according to Bimmer Post forum member ynguldyn. As a refresher, the twin-turbo 3.0-liter unit currently develops 453 hp. If the report is accurate, we’re dealing with a substantial 21-hp boost. There’s no word about a torque increase over the current 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters).

We should point out that the amped-up S58 specification is earmarked for the regular M2, which won’t get the Competition suffix. Having the base model dialed to an already healthy 474 hp can only mean the already spotted CS will smash the 500-hp barrier. As previously reported, we believe the Clubsport is going to have somewhere in the region of 518-522 horsepower.

To spice things up furthermore, we’re hearing BMW also intends to add more colors to join the seven currently available hues: Alpine White, Zandvoort Blue (exclusive), Sapphire Black, M Toronto Red, M Brooklyn Grey, and the newly released Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue matte shades from the Individual catalog. The 2025 BMW M2 is believed to go into production in August 2024 with some mild cosmetic tweaks alongside fresh alloy wheel designs.

The BMW M2 xDrive Might Happen

As a final note, we’re getting more signals that an M2 xDrive will happen further down the line. When the rumor emerged a few months ago based on a leaked technical document, we said a decision had not been taken at that point. The latest intel indicates an all-paw M2 is a high probability. However, logic tells us that it’s not coming anytime soon as the M2 CS will likely be out first in mid-2025, so look for an all-wheel-drive version to join the portfolio in 2026 at the earliest.