People have the tendency to jump to conclusions without looking at the facts behind a decision taken by an automaker. In the case of downsizing, it’s a necessity to avoid facing hefty fines related to exceeding the limit for fleet emissions. For this reason, large-displacement engines are going away, and BMW has consequently dropped the V12 with the latest 7 Series. In fact, you can’t even get the V8 in Europe as the 760i is sold only outside of the EU. With the Euro 7 coming into effect in July 2025, it’ll be another nail in the ICE’s coffin.

BMW’s indirect replacement for the M760i is a car with a similar name but an entirely different powertrain. The M760e is the company’s first M Performance model to have a plug-in hybrid powertrain and will likely be followed sooner rather than later by an M560e. A new video shows how the newcomer fares at full throttle on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn, without breaking any speed limits.

You’d be forgiven for thinking the M760e is a lot slower than its V12-powered predecessor considering it has lost no fewer than six cylinders. However, it still packs quite the punch since it has a combined output of 571 hp and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) after factoring in the electric motor. A forbidden fruit in the United States, the M760e promises to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in 4.3 seconds.

This electrified M Performance 7 Series in Frozen Black completed the task in virtually the same time, taking 4.29 seconds. Sure, the old M760i did it in 3.8 seconds, but bear in mind the G70 is a larger and heavier car than its G12 predecessor. Those who want the quickest 7er on sale today will have to step up to the fully electric i7 M70 as that one does the job in 3.7 seconds.

Still featuring a quad exhaust system, the M760e was subjected to another acceleration test during which it took 11.43 seconds to go from 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 km/h) before completing the quarter mile in 12.47 seconds. It eventually got up to 155 mph (250 km/h), at which point the electric top speed limiter kicked in.

If you’re in the market for a sedan with twelve cylinders, the segment is shrinking. Audi has retired the W12 A8 and Bentley will be doing the same in April 2024. You can still get a Mercedes S-Class with a V12 but only in the Maybach version. As for Rolls-Royce, it won’t launch another V12 car and will retire the engine by the end of the decade. With the Wraith and Dawn now discontinued, there are fewer twelve-cylinder cars the ultra-rich can buy.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube