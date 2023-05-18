If you believe there is no replacement for displacement, it most likely means you don’t see the M760e as a direct successor to the M760i. With six fewer cylinders, it’s perfectly understandable why many would argue the electrified inline-six doesn’t really supersede the V12-powered monster before it. Engine aside, the new 7 Series also looks totally different than its predecessor, both inside and out.

The M760e xDrive is currently being exhibited at the BMW Welt in Munich in a high-end version since it has plenty of extras and an Individual paint. Specifically, the M Performance 7 Series is finished in Frozen Pure Grey metallic color and rides on two-tone, 21-inch wheels (908 M style). With this car, the German luxury brand is introducing a fresh take on the quad exhaust tip design, housed here within a glossy black rear apron.

An ICE alternative to the fully electric i7 M70, the M760e flaunts a prominent M badge on its large kidney grill even though it’s not a real M car. This car happens to have the extended Shadowline package with numerous black accents, along with the optional Swarovski crystals embedded into the upper strip of LED daytime running lights. It also gets the M Performance Package, which adds the trunk lid spoiler and M Sport brakes.

Oddly enough, the M760e xDrive with its 571 hp and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) is not available in the United States. On the flip side, Americans do get the V8-powered 760i not sold in Europe where there are stricter emissions regulations. In some regions of the world, BMW also sells a lesser M750e with 490 hp and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft). The aforementioned 760i slots between the two by offering 536 hp from a good ol’ twin-turbo 4.4-liter eight-cylinder engine.

As for pricing, an M760e xDrive like this one can be had at home in Germany for somewhere in the region of €155,000.

Source: rsDrive / YouTube