The 2024 BMW 5 Series Sedan is already available with an assortment of gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and purely electric powertrains but there’s more to come. According to a trusted insider from the Bimmer Post forums who is familiar with the automaker’s agenda, two additional members of the G60 will join the lineup about a year from now.

Excluding North America, global markets are bound to receive a 540d xDrive with the same engine as the 740d xDrive. It should be mentioned that BMW has already announced the eighth-generation 5 Series will get an inline-six diesel at some point in 2024 to sit above the currently available 520d offered in rear- and all-wheel drive flavors.

The 740d xDrive is the only diesel-fueled G70 available and it comes with a 3.0-liter mild-hybrid engine with a combined output of 300 horsepower (220 kilowatts) and a generous peak torque of 670 Newton-meters (494 pound-feet). On its own, the combustion engine is rated at 286 horsepower (210 kilowatts) at 4,000 rpm and 650 Newton-meters (479 pound-feet) of torque from 1,500 rpm. The electric motor provides 18 hp (13 kW) and 200 Nm (147 lb-ft).

BMW says the 740d xDrive does 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.8 seconds, but we’re expecting the 540d xDrive to be a tad quicker given its slightly lower curb weight but provided it’ll use the exact same engine rather than a detuned version.

As for the other 5 Series flavor, it’s reportedly going to be an M560e xDrive as the second M Performance derivative after the fully electric i5 M60. However, the insider notes the 07/24 start of production is for the US model, so it’s unclear if and when the plug-in hybrid sports sedan will be launched in Europe and other regions.

The M560e xDrive is expected to have an inline-six working together with an electric motor for a total output of 565 hp. This could be an indirect successor to the G30-generation M550i, although we’re keeping our fingers crossed that BMW will put a V8 engine in a non-M5 model.

Naturally, the G61 5 Series Touring should have just about the same lineup, all the way up to an M5 wagon expected in 2025 with over 700 horsepower.

