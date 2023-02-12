BMW unveiled the current-generation M4 in September 2020 and it was only a month later when the high-performance coupe spawned its first special edition. The M4 Competition x Kith created with the New York lifestyle brand was limited to only 150 units, all of which came in a matte color from the Individual catalog. A new video puts the spotlight on a Frozen Black example with its modified roundel, representing the first time the automaker has modified its badge for a tie-up with a partner.

Aside from the fancy paint job and colorful logo with an extra ring around the roundel, it’s hard to miss the massive Kith logo and the M colors on the carbon fiber roof. It’s also found on the trunk lid where the brand’s name has a glossy black look to contrast the famous three M colors. Those who found this finish a bit too sinister to their liking opted for either Frozen Dark Silver or Frozen Brilliant White.

Based on the Competition model with xDrive, the limited-run coupe shows off its carbon bucket front seats with special embroidery on the headrests also found on the center armrest. The predominantly black cabin is nicely contrasted by the M colors of the body-hugging seats. Instead of an illuminated M4 on the seats, the Kith logo lights up. To drive the point home, the same badge is found below the iDrive controller.

The first major update for the M4 was announced in January when BMW said all cars produced from this spring will get the iDrive 8. A fully fledged Life Cycle Impulse is rumored to arrive around 2025.

Since unveiling the $109,250 M4 Competition x Kith, the two brands have collaborated once again. Last year, an i4 M50 was introduced with an exclusive Vitality Green paint. Production was capped at just seven cars and all came with a caramel interior with Merino leather and laser-engraved logos.

Source: Race Sport Media