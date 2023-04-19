The i7 M70 is not only the first electric M Performance version of the 7 Series but also BMW’s first car to combine Liquid Copper with Sapphire Black. If you’re not a big fan of two-tone metallic paints, one of the many 7 Series models exhibited at the Auto Shanghai 2023 in China is this i7 in Frozen Tanzanite Blue. It too is an M70 version, featuring a matte paint job from the Individual catalog.

Customers will be able to order the company’s most powerful and quickest EV ever in over 100 Individual paints, plus eight two-tone finishes. It should be mentioned Frozen paints such as this Tanzanite Blue are made from biomass rather than crude oil. BMW prides itself on being the only automaker to use this eco-friendly process, which involves sourcing renewable raw materials like bio-waste or waste from sewage treatment plants.

Frozen Tanzanite Blue was added to the 7 Series’s color palette at the beginning of the year, so this is our first opportunity to see the G70 with its attractive matte paint. BMW mentions these Frozen paints are chemically identical to equivalents using fossil raw materials and are in no way inferior in terms of quality compared to other paints. The German luxury brand points out that CO 2 emissions associated with the production, transport, and processing of crude oil are eliminated by using renewable raw materials instead.

Much like the i7 M70 shown in all official images, this one has the standard 21-inch M wheels combining a Jet Black finish with glossy metal inserts. Being a Chinese-spec car, it boasts a charging port on the left-front fender and the letter “L” on the rear badge. However, BMW sells the 7 Series / i7 in the People’s Republic with a single wheelbase – measuring 3215 millimeters or 126.5 inches – just like in the rest of the world.

The M70 is the third member of the i7 family, after the xDrive60 and the China-only eDrive50L with its rear-wheel-drive setup.