That didn’t take long. BMW launched the new M5 less than a month ago but you can drive it already. Well, by that we mean virtually. Deliveries to customers won’t start until November, so until then, this video game should ease the wait. The venerable CSR2 drag racing title has added the G90 to its garage. You can win it by playing in this season’s Crew Championship.

BMW has already upgraded the new M5 through M Performance Parts but the game features a standard car. The promo video shows M’s super sedan with a Frozen Deep Grey matte paint job from the Individual catalog and carbon-ceramic brakes with gold calipers. Those two-tone wheels (Style 951 M) can also be had with an all-black finish. Inside, it gets the Red/Black Merino leather upholstery.

Hopefully, we’ll see more of the G90 in additional video games like the Forza titles and Gran Turismo 7. Chances are the M5 Touring G99 is not far behind considering the performance wagon debuts this year. In the meantime, you can race and customize the sedan from your Android-running smartphone or iPhone. The Crew Championship has already started and it’ll end on July 31.

The seventh-generation M5 is not the first M car to make its video game debut in CSR2. In late 2022, the M2 G87 joined the lineup. A whole bunch of BMWs are available to race, including the M4 GTS, Z4 M40i, M8, and i8. Alternatively, you can pick from several tuned vehicles from AC Schnitzer and Liberty Walk.

We’ll remind you that earlier this year, the M Hybrid V8 was added for free to Le Mans Ultimate. In case you haven’t heard of it, that’s the official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship. The flagship car from BMW M Motorsport has been included in iRacing since the end of 2022.

Source: csrracing / Instagram