It was only yesterday when we talked about how one can pay as much as €218,000 in Germany for the BMW XM Label Red and now, we have an even more expensive build. This time around, it’s based on the i7 M70, which kicks off at an already steep €181,800. As you are about to see, the purely electric M Performance version of the 7 Series can be fitted with nearly €50,000 worth of optional goodies if you go crazy with the configurator.

Shown here in screenshots taken from the German market configurator is the i7 M70 with just about all the bells and whistles. The two-tone paint alone costs €12,000 and it combines Aventurine Red for the lower section of the body with Oxid Grey for the upper section. It’s the most expensive option available, followed by the €9,950 Individual interior with Merino leather and carbon fiber.

Another pricey extra is the Executive Lounge Package with the fancier rear seats and the 31.3-inch Theatre Screen for €6,730, which can be combined with the Bowers & Wilkins sound system for another €5,800. BMW will also sell you a Connoisseur Package (€2,150) bringing massaging and ventilated front seats, automatic doors for €1,500, and an anthracite Alcantara headliner for €1,200.

The Innovation Package with Parking Assistant Professional and Driving Assistant Professional goes for €2,390 while the climate acoustic package is €2,490. It bundles thicker glass at the front and sides with heated armrests on the doors and central console both front and rear. Miscellaneous items like the crystal iDrive rotary knob (€850) and Swarovski crystals in the upper daytime running lights (€2,100) drive the final price even higher.

This is how you end up with a BMW i7 M70 xDrive that costs over €229,000, and that’s before adding any of the Service Inclusive options. Even so, it’s still not the company’s most expensive new car as that role goes to the €750,000 3.0 CSL of which only 50 units are being made.

Source: BMW Germany