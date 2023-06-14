Following a preview in November 2022, Manhart has completed its first tuning package tailored to the BMW M3 Touring. The G81 has never looked this striking before, courtesy of a full body wrap combined with numerous carbon fiber elements. These vary from the kidney grille and canards to the side skirts and rear diffuser. In addition, the German tuner decided to borrow the hood from the M4 CSL, which also lent its front spoiler lip.

To make it even more of an eye-grabbing wagon, Manhart gave the first-ever M3 Touring a carbon-effect roof finish to further contrast the baby blue body wrap. It also replaced the BMW roundel with the tuner’s own logo, including the center caps belonging to a Yido Performance set of 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels. For a meaner stance, the speedy estate has been brought slightly closer to the road by installing H&R lowering springs.

It’s not all show without any extra go as the aftermarket specialist also worked on the S58 engine. The twin-turbo, inline-six has been massaged to deliver a respectable 650 horsepower and 800 Newton-meters (588 pound-feet) of torque. That’s quite the bump from the factory output of 510 hp and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft). The 3.0-liter unit now works in conjunction with a modified exhaust featuring a Remus rear silencer, HJS downpipes, and Manhart’s own 100-mm quad tips.

Manhart isn’t saying anything about the improvements made to the car’s performance following the healthy power bump, but the stock M3 Touring is already plenty quick. BMW quotes a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 3.6 seconds and a 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) run in 12.9 seconds. In typical German luxury automaker fashion, the G81 is actually a lot quicker in reality, mainly because its engine is deliberately underrated.

We’re expecting even more powerful M3 Touring builds taking into consideration we’ve seen S58-powered M cars tuned to over 700 hp. It’s a good thing the wagon comes exclusively with xDrive…

Source: Manhart