The paint is barely dry on the M3 Touring and Manhart is eager to announce an aftermarket program for BMW’s long-awaited super wagon. The G81 will be available with the MH3 650 kit for those who think the standard S58 engine isn’t powerful enough. While the Competition-only fast estate has 503 hp on tap, the German tuner can take the twin-turbo inline-six to 641 hp.

Manhart has experience with the 3.0-liter engine since it’s been powering the X3 M / X4 M and the M3 Sedan / M4 for several years. The upgrade program also involves lifting the maximum torque from the standard 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) to 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). Aside from massaging the engine, the tuner can also install a custom quad exhaust system made from stainless steel.

The exhaust has a valve control system and can be supplied with downpipes with or without a catalytic converter. Manhart can also remove the gasoline particulate filter for a more aggressive soundtrack, but you’ll have to take into account the legal issue an OPF delete generates. Elsewhere, the M3 Touring can be fitted with a carbon fiber body kit that adds front canards and a tailgate spoiler

In typical Manhart fashion, the G81 has a predominantly black livery with gold contrasting accents to echo recent tuning packages, including the M2 G87 previewed a couple of weeks ago. The kit won’t be available until later in 2023 considering BMW is starting production of its AMG C63 Estate rival this month.

The added punch should make it even quicker than it already is. As a refresher, BMW quotes a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in only 3.6 seconds and a 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) in 12.9 seconds. The 80 to 120 km/h (50 to 75 mph ) sprint in fourth gear is particularly impressive as the M3 Touring needs only 2.7 seconds or 3.5 seconds if you use the fifth gear.

When fitted with the optional M Driver’s Package, the family hauler will top out at an electronically governed 174 mph (280 km/h).

Source: Manhart