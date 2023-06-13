BMW’s latest designs have been a hit and miss, according to how people have reacted whenever a new model was released. The 5 Series G60 has also split opinions as some like how the eighth generation has been styled while others prefer the now-defunct G30. Those who are not too fond of the midsize luxury sedan are hoping the future M5 will “fix” what they believe are issues with the vehicle’s appearance.

A new rendering from our friends at Kolesa attempts to peel off the camouflage applied by BMW on the recently spotted prototypes of the G90. The new M5 is expected to debut in 2024 for the 2025 model year and will likely see the return of the M5 Touring (G99) for a third iteration after the ultra-rare E34 and the V10-powered E61.

BMW has already said the i5 M60’s front grille design will be applied in some capacity to the M5, which means the kidneys are getting horizontal slats to echo the latest M2, X5 M / X6 M, and the range-topping XM. Knowing Munich’s modus operandi, the upcoming AMG E63 rival will get bigger air intakes, wider hips, and a quad exhaust system.

The adjacent digital design exercise is likely quite close to the real thing, right down to the carbon fiber trunk lid spoiler. The M-specific side mirrors have already been revealed for the i5 M60 and are likely to be installed on the unannounced M560e rumored to arrive by mid-2024 with an electrified inline-six powertrain.

Speaking of engines, the M5 will keep its V8, but it too will be a PHEV like the lesser M560e. BMW M has confirmed it’ll utilize its newly developed “S68” with a familiar twin-turbo, 4.4-liter configuration. We’re hearing it will make somewhere in the region of 718 horsepower, so right between the standard XM and the new XM Label Red aka BMW’s most potent production vehicle to date.

The M5 Sedan will be out first, with the equivalent Touring likely not far behind. Sources close to Bavaria are saying the long-roof model is coming to the US, but nothing is official at this point.

Source: Kolesa.ru