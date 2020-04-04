BMW E34 M5 Touring – It Was Once The World’s Fastest Wagon

One of the most iconic cars ever produced by the Bavarians was the BMW E34 M5 Touring. The uber rare E34 M5 Touring was the world’s fastest wagon when it was introduced in 1992. Furthermore, it was BMW M Division’s first wagon and, at the same time, the last hand built M car.

The E34 was the first generation of M5 to come in wagon form and it had more power than any other M car before. Its 3.8 liter straight six was also the largest displacement six-cylinder engine of BMW’s modern era.

That bigger engine makes 340 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque and it delivers both in a linear, mechanically delicious manner. It’s a proper ‘six that engine.

Capable of 0 to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds and available only with a manual transmission qualifies this M5 Touring as probably one of the rarest M5 around. That’s about MINI Cooper S speed today but it was very quick back in the early ’90s.

If you drive on the “right side of the road”, then your E34 M5 will appreciate even more since only 891 cars were made in RHD.

BMW only produced “Touring” M5s in the second (E34) and the fourth (E60) generations. Neither were sold in the United States, so if you can get your hands on one, consider yourself lucky.

Design wise, the BMW E34 M5 Touring had the iconic design elements from Munich, starting with the square-shapped kidney grille and double-round headlamps. The lines were also quite boxy and the rear was of a typical and practical sports wagon.

Today, courtesy of BMW Group Classic in Munich, we bring you a new photo gallery of this iconic Bimmer: