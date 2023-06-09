BMW enthusiasts in the United States have long awaited the arrival of the M3 Touring, a high-performance wagon variant of the iconic M3. Unfortunately, their hopes were dashed as BMW confirmed last year that the M3 Touring would not be making its way to American shores. However, there is good news on the horizon, as BMW is preparing to introduce the 2025 BMW M5 Touring. Despite BMW’s official silence on the matter, insider sources indicate that the future highly sought-after BMW M5 Touring is likely making its way to the U.S. market. Production of the G99 M5 Touring will begin in November 2024, following the launch of the G90 M5 sedan in July 2024. With numerous car events lined up next year, keep an eye out for the M5 models stealing the spotlight worldwide.

Powertrain Innovation

With a plug-in hybrid powertrain and a potent V8 engine, the BMW M5 Touring is set to become one of the fastest and most electrifying – pun intended – BMWs ever produced. Underneath its sleek exterior, the upcoming G99 BMW M5 Touring boasts a plug-in hybrid powertrain, signifying BMW’s commitment to embracing electrification. This powertrain features a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine sourced from the BMW XM, a model specifically designed for high-performance electrification. Teaming up with an electric motor, the M5 Touring’s powertrain is set to deliver around 718 horsepower, at least in the base model.

Pioneering Performance

The inclusion of the 700+ horsepower hybrid powertrain in the M5 Touring is a clear indication of its intent to be the fastest M5 ever created. Although the official performance figures are yet to be released, the M5 Touring is likely to surpass its predecessors in terms of acceleration and top speed. The high-powered S68 V8, coupled with the instant torque provided by its electric motor, will compensate the weight penalty induced by the battery pack, resulting in blistering acceleration.

The Only BMW BMW in the United States

The new BMW M5 Touring (G99) will stay true to its M roots by bringing forward a wide body design. The rear fenders will be quite flared which will unmistakably differentiate the G90/G99 M5s from regular 5 Series models. The M5 wagon promises an interior that seamlessly integrates latest driver assistant features with luxurious comfort and the iconic M design. The large curved display will likely be powered by either iDrive 8.5 or iDrive 9. The inclusion of M Sports seats as standard and the option of carbon bucket seats caters to both comfort and sportiness. Coupled with premium leather upholstery, carbon fiber accents, and meticulous attention to detail, the M5’s interior will set a new benchmark for BMW M cars.

Why the M5 Touring and not the M3 Touring?

The success of Audi’s RS6 Avant in the United States has caught the attention of BMW, sparking speculation about the potential introduction of big, expensive, performance wagons in the American market. While not confirmed, enthusiasts are hopeful that BMW will follow in Audi’s footsteps and bring their highly anticipated wagons stateside. Although there is no official announcement yet, fans of powerful and luxurious wagons eagerly await the possibility of BMW expanding their offerings in the United States. Undoubtedly, there are still many of us eagerly yearning for the BMW M3 Touring…

[Render by www.instagram.com/futurecarsnow]